REEDSPORT — The Reedsport volleyball team began to sound a bit like a broken record (or whatever the 2019 equivalency is — a buffering stream?) after last Thursday’s victory over Bandon.
“Our team has a tendency of getting down on ourselves,” said junior Riley Wright. “We figured it out, I think, pretty well and we came back.”
“I think we did a lot of not getting down on ourselves and building each other up which helped 100 percent. It’s just really nice to be there for each other as a team,” said junior Divinity Farris.
“There is a lot of growth because at times when we get down like that we fall apart and don’t fight back. What we’ve been working on the whole year is when you get down you’ve got to fight back, can’t just roll over and give up and let the other team win this set,” said head coach James Hixenbaugh.
This common theme of perseverance served as the template for the team’s eventual straight sets victory over the Tigers (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) mirrors how the team’s season began. After opening the year winning two of the first eight games on the schedule, the Brave have won three of their last five and are now 2-1 in league play.
Against Bandon, the visiting Tigers struck first in the opening set with a 5-0 lead. Reedsport looked to even the score before another 5-0 run put Bandon up 16-7. And that’s when Reedsport began to claw back. The Brave cleaned up early serve receive errors and began to find offense by playing through Wright on the way to an 18-3 run to take the set.
Wright filled the stat sheet on the night with a team-high nine kills to go with four blocks, two digs and an ace. Reedsport senior Makenzie Seeley had 14 assists and three aces while sophomore Cassy Galan had five digs, two aces and an assist.
For the rest of the match, it was all Reedsport on the way to a sweep.
“I think after our first set, and in the second and third, we just got at it after that. There was no going down. We had to keep going and we just pushed as hard as we could and the other team pushed and I mean, I’m just really proud of my team tonight,” said Farris. “Everybody pulled through and did well. And we had amazing serves, I’m proud of us for that.”
After Reedsport took a 7-2 lead in the second set, Bandon rallied back to tie everything up at 12-12. But it was the serving from Reedsport, and especially Farris, that lifted the Brave. Farris recorded five aces on the night, but in the second set caused all sorts of problems for a Bandon side that struggled to return her serve. And when they did return, generally via a free ball, Reedsport was able to capitalize.
The third set saw more of the same with additional help from sophomore Jenna Corcoran as the Brave rolled past Bandon in the final set of the night.
“I think we have finally figured out what we’re doing, where we need to be and our goal. We knew our goal from the beginning, we knew that we wanted to do the best we could and I think that we’re finally able to achieve it. I think we’re in the mindset to achieve it,” said Wright.
After facing one-win Gold Beach on Tuesday, Reedsport has the annual RPI tournament at McKenzie High School this weekend before a busy week of league play. On Monday Sept. 30 the Brave host Waldport, on Tuesday Oct. 1 they host Toledo and on Thursday Oct. 3 head out to Myrtle Point. The match against Myrtle Point kicks off the second half of the league season schedule.
Regardless of opponent, Hixenbaugh believes that for his team to get better, it will take more of the same.
“I think it’s going to take teamwork. I think we have the tools to do it, but I think we need to work as a team and I think we need to get along with each other on the court and those are two things that we’ve been focused on,” he said. “And the fundamental things — moving your feet to pass the ball and communicating with each other. All the things we’ve really focused on this year.”
Early in the season, the volleyball race in the Sunset Conference appears to be a four-team battle, with defending champion Coquille 2-0 and Reedsport, Bandon and Toledo all 2-1.
Reedsport, which lost to Coquille, handed Bandon it’s only loss while Bandon beat Toledo.
Finishing in the top two might be required to make the Class 2A playoffs, unless the power rankings for the league’s teams improve.
At the start of the week, Coquille was No. 11, Reesdport No. 17, Toledo No. 23, Myrtle Point No. 24 and Toledo No. 25. Both Toledo and Reedsport have beaten Myrtle Point.
This year, the top two teams in each of the six Class 2A leagues advance to the playoffs, as well as the four teams highest in the power rankings that are not automatic qualifiers, so any team ranked below No. 16 has no chance to advance without finishing first or second.
In the coming weeks, all the teams in the league have key matches. Reedsport also has a chance to get some good wins at the McKenzie tournament.
Coquille hosted Myrtle Point on Tuesday and has a big match at Bandon on Thursday. The Tigers visited Waldport on Tuesday. Toledo, which has seven seniors who have been key varsity contributors for at least three years now, has only one league match this week, at home against Gold Beach on Thursday.