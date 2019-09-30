Reedsport’s volleyball team followed an up-and-down weekend in the McKenzie RPI tournament with a win over visiting Waldport on Monday in the match that mattered for the team’s playoff hopes.
During the weekend, Reedsport swept Bonanza, which is winning its league, and also beat host McKenzie. But the Brave weren’t able to beat either of the top Class 1A teams, North Douglas and Mohawk, winning the first set against each before losing the other two.
“Overall, it was a good weekend,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “We got a lot of volleyball played.”
But the Brave were flat against Mohawk in the opener and didn’t stick together well when things got tough against North Douglas, he said.
“That’s been one of our big issues,” he said. “The Bandon game (a big win), they all came together and got along with each other and played well.”
Reedsport followed the weekend with a solid 25-9, 25-18, 25-13 win over Waldport on Monday.
“I thought we played well tonight,” Hixenbaugh said. “We got everybody in.”
Reedsport had a big match Tuesday against Toledo (results were not available by press time) to round out the first half of league play.
The Brave start the second half with four straight road matches, at Myrtle Point on Thursday, Coquille on Monday, Waldport next Wednesday and Bandon on Tuesday, Oct. 15.