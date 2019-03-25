A trio of Reedsport’s winter sports teams earned recognition in the Oregon School Activities Association’s Academic all-state program for having team grade point averages of at least 3.00.
The Reedsport boys basketball team finished with a group GPA of 3.14 while the girls came in at 3.21.
Reedsport’s girls swim team, which also included a swimmer from Siuslaw High School in Florence, finished at 3.24.
None of the three teams finished in the top 10 for their classifications, but the swim team would have if Reedsport hadn’t been in with all the Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A schools.