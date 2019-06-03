Four of Reedsport's spring sports teams finished with grade point averages above 3.0 to earn recognition in the Oregon School Activities Association's Academic All-State Program.
The girls track and field team had a combined GPA of 3.52. The softball team finished at 3.08, the girls golf team at 3.06 and the baseball team at 3.03.
Reedsport's girls golf team was the eighth best among the small schools, but since Class 4A also is part of the classification for golf, the Brave did not finish in the top 10 for the division.
Earlier in the school year, Reedsport's boys basketball (3.14), girls basketball (3.21) and volleyball (3.04) teams also were over 3.0.