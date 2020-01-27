COOS BAY — The Reedsport swim team is beginning to find its stroke.
“We’re actually now competitive, we’re up to the competitive mark,” said Reedsport swimming head coach Guy Marchione on his team that includes a number of first-time competitive swimmers. “They’re seeing that they’re not coming in last every time. They’re actually competitive… I think we’re doing good, we’re where we need to be, doing what we need to do.”
While this resulted in a fourth place for both the boys and girls — out of four teams — last Friday at the Marshfield Invitational at Mingus Park in Coos Bay, Marchione has been pleased with the progress of his swimmers.
On Friday Reedsport’s Kassie Diehl was leading the charge for the Brave. Diehl claimed fourth place in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle and teamed with Elsa Frakes, Cienna Vergara and Sydney Robinson for fifth place in the 200 freestyle relay, and took sixth in the 200 freestyle.
“She shows up all the time. She does what she’s supposed to do, she doesn’t complain, she works out as hard as she possibly can, she’s always in the pool trying to improve,” said Marchione.
The Reedsport girls finished with 68 points as a team while Marshfield took first with 429 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Elsewhere in the pool Diehl, Robinson, Frakes and Brianna Tabor finished sixth in the 200 medley relay. Robinson went on to finish seventh in the 100 breaststroke and Tabor was eighth in the 100 backstroke.
The Brave had four boys competing in Coos Bay as the team finished with 35 points. Marshfield went on to win the meet with 382 points. Reedsport’s Aidan Bright finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke and seventh in the 50 freestyle. Teammate Brendon Harrison was ninth in the 50 freestyle while Hunter Kruzick was eighth in the 100 freestyle.
But Marchione wasn’t impressed with the improved times but has been proud of swimmer Tommy Wolford, who finished 10th in the 100 freestyle.
“He works harder than anybody else. He’s always trying to improve and he has (improved) more than anybody else this year,” said Marchione. “He’s done really good. He is a standout iand the school is starting to do athletes of the month and we elected Tommy as the athlete of the month.”
The Reedsport swimmers will head to a meet at Grants Pass on Feb. 4 before racing in Cottage Grove on Feb. 7. The Brave will race at the district meet in Cottage Grove on Feb. 14 and 15.
“We’re going to push real hard,” Marchione said of the plan for the final weeks of the season. “I’m going to try and break them until we get to the 7th and then it’s just taper off, practice starts and turns, starts and turns.”