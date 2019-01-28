Reedsport’s swim team continued preparation for the upcoming district meet Saturday by competing in the pool where district Rwill be held.
The Brave were one of several smaller schools in the Potluck Invitational, hosted by North Bend.
For the boys, Hunter Cruzick was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley (3:18.30) and sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:29.45).
Ben Fowler was 11th in the 50 freestyle (33.32). In the 100 freestyle, Nick Clier was ninth (1:09.80), Aiden Bright 11th (1:11.03) and Tommy Wolford 14th (2:06.41). Bright was eighth (1:29.35) and Klier 11th (1:42.01) in the 100 breaststroke.
Reedsport also was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, with the team of Bright, Fowler, Kruzick and Klier finishing in 2:02.76.
Reedsport’s girls were led by Kat Ziska, who placed fifth out of 14 girls in the 50 freestyle (31.98).
Kassandra Diehl was second in the 500 freestyle in 8:40.31. She also placed 10th in the breaststroke (2:04.77).
Sydney Robinson was sixth in the breaststroke (1:37.75) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (3:02.14).
Amy Hultman was 11th in the 50 freestyle (46.49). Madi Kay (55.86) and Alexis Gillen (59.37) also competed in the race.
Like the boys, Reedsport’s girls placed fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, with the group of Robinson, Elsa Frakes, Diehl and Ziska finishing in 2:27.33.
Reedsport has a few more weeks to get ready for the district meet, which is Feb. 8-9.
Basketball
Reedsport’s boys and girls opened the second half of the sunset Conference season with close losses at Gold Beach on Friday.
Reedsport’s boys fell to the Panthers 62-51 and now are in a three-way tie for third place with Gold Beach and Bandon, The Brave’s Tuesday opponent (results were not available by press time).
Reedsport’s girls lost to Gold Beach 30-26, unable to repeat their one win from the first half of league play, an overtime victory over the Panthers back on Jan. 11.
In addition to Tuesday’s home game against Bandon, the Brave were scheduled to visit Coquille on Friday and then host Waldport next Tuesday.