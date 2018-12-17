Reedsport’s swim team had a day of improvements last week when the Brave hosted Hidden Valley, Mazama and North Valley in a swim meet.
Reedsport’s boys finished third behind North Valley and Hidden Valley. The girls finished fourth, but not far behind Mazama.
“Almost all the swimmers have improved tremendously,” Reedsport coach Guy Marchione said.
He noted one big improvement for the team in terms of events.
“We now have a butterflyer — Hunter Kruzick,” Marchione said.
Reedsport is at Marshfield on Friday.