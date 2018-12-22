Reedsport’s swim team continues to gain experience in meets against veteran programs.
On Friday, Reedsport was in Coos Bay at Mingus Park to battle Marshfield and Cottage Grove. The deep Pirates easily won the meet, but Reedsport’s swimmers continued to improve.
Coach Guy Marchione said he is excited about the team’s improvement, the growth of the youth program in town and the fact that the Brave now have a boy capable of swimming the butterfly — Hunter Kruzick.
Kruzick swam the individual medley at Marshfield, finishing fourth in 3 minutes, 40.48 seconds. He also was fifth in the butterfly in 1:44.33
Aidan Bright was fourth (1:08.77) and Marvin Elzey sixth (1:17.12) in the 100 freestyle.
Elzey was third (1:36.95), Nick Klier fourth (1:43.510 and Mason Rochon sixth (2:24.94) in the 100 backstroke. And Bright placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.35.
Reesdport’s boys were fifth in the 200 freestyle relay, with Klier, Bright, Kruzick and Elzey finishing in 2:14.02.
For Reedsport’s girls, Kat Ziska was fourth in the 50 freestyle in 33.33. Elsa Frakes placed sixth (39.55), Kassie Diehl seventh (40.76), Madi Kay eighth (56.92) and Alexis Gillen ninth (59.92).
Sydney Robison, Reedsport’s swimmer from Siuslaw High School in Florence, was fourth in the butterfly in 1:48.28.
Kay placed fifth in the backstroke (2:19.41). and Reedsport had three swimmers in the breaststroke, with Robison placing fifth (1:39.14), Ziska sixth (1:45.29) and Diehl seventh (1:57.56).
Reedsport also put together a 200 freestyle relay team, with Diehl, Ziska, Frakes and Robison finishing fifth in 2:27.60.