Spring sports practice started Monday in Oregon.
For Reedsport, that means baseball, softball, track and field and golf.
The first day for actual contests to be played is Monday, March 16.
Reedsport’s baseball team opens the season March 18 at Oakland. Instead of the annual trip to Redding, Calif., the Brave will compete in a new spring break tournament hosted by Umpqua Valley Christian on the new turf field at Legion Field in Roseburg.
The league season opens April 10 against Coquille.
The softball team also opens March 18 at Roseburg and Reedsport heads to Grant Union for its spring break tournament.
Reedsport’s track team opens the season March 18 in Waldport in the Run for the Clover. Reedsport’s annual Jack Blum Invitational will be held April 23.
The district meet is May 23 at Toledo.
The full golf schedules are not yet available, but the Brave will host their own Invitational on April 13 at Forest Hills Country Club.
