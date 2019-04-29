On the surface, a three-win week looks pretty good, but Reedsport’s softball team was disappointed with the one game that got away last week
The Brave lost 8-5 at Coquille after building a 5-0 lead in a game that was particularly important, since the Brave and Red Devils are battling for third place in the Sunset Conference and a spot in the Class 2A-1A playoffs.
Erin Sharp had an RBI single to score Yesenia Velazquez and Makenzie Seeley brought in Sharp with an RBI groundout in the first inning and in the second inning Nicole Cooper singled, Katlelynn Bond reached on an error, Emily Brown brought them both in with a single and she later scored on a wild pitch.
But Reedsport couldn’t hold the lead as Coquille scored four runs in the third and two more in both the fifth and sixth.
What frustrated Reedsport coach Jack walker was that Reedsport could have gotten out of all those innings but couldn’t come up with catches in the outfield on a few fly balls that, while not easy plays, could have been made.
“I feel like if we can’t play defense, we can’t go anywhere,” Walker said. “Our pitcher (Seeley) was doing OK and our hitting, too.”
The result left both Reedsport and Coquille with three losses. They each lost to Toledo and Waldport and Coquille lost its first game to Bandon, though the Red Devils beat the Tigers on Friday.
“Hopefully we’ll get them in Coquille,” Walker said.
Also last week, Reedsport beat Myrtle and swept Siletz Valley in a doubleheader to finish the first round of league play and start the second, leaving the Brave at 5-3 in the Sunset Conference.
Against Myrtle point, Velazquez threw out the potential tying run at second base in the seventh inning to preserve a 6-5 victory.
Jordan Priest had two singles, a double and a triple and scored three runs. Aubree Rohde had three hits and Ilene Glover and Bond two each in the win.
Then on Friday, Reedsport pounded Siletz Valley 22-2 and 23-5. Rohde had a total of three home runs on the day. She drove in five runs and scored four in the first game.
Sharp had a two-run triple and finished with three hits and two runs and Glover and Cooper both scored three runs in the opener. Bond had fuor hits.
In the second game, Vazquez scored four runs and Sharp, Glover, Cooper and Brown had three each.
That put Reedsport at 5-3 heading into a week when the Brave host both second-place Waldport on Tuesday and first-place Toledo on Friday. Those games set Reedsport up for the huge week next week when the Brave play both teams they are battling for third place and the league’s final playoff spot — Bandon on Tuesday and Coquille on Friday when the Brave will try to avenge last week’s loss.