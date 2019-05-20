Reedsport’s softball team saw its season come to an end due to elements out of its control last week
The Brave beat Myrtle Point 9-0 in the regular-season finale and finished in a perfect tie with Bandon and Coquille for third place. To settle the league’s final playoff spot, the teams planned a doubleheader on Marshfield’s field Thursday, with Reedsport and Coquille meeting first and the winner getting Bandon, which had the best power ranking out of the three.
But early in the Reedsport-Coquille game, a thunderstorm hit and dumped rain on the field, which quickly became unplayable.
Since Thursday was the cutoff deadline for leagues to submit their playoff teams, the games could not be rescheduled and Bandon got the playoff spot because its ranking was one spot better than Reedsport. The Tigers lost to Santiam in the first round of the playoffs Monday.
Reedsport finished the season 10-11 overall and 8-6 in league.