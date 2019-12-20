The Reedsport sixth-grade volleyball team played well at the season-ending tournament at the Boys & Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon.
Reedsport, coached by Brandi Cassaro, won one match and lost two, but the second loss, which knocked the squad out of the tournament was close.
Reedsport fell to North Bend Brown 25-8, 25-20, but bounced back to beat the North Bend Gold team in a three-set match, 28-26, 18-25, 15-8.
In its final match, Reedsport fell to the Coquille Red team 25-27, 25-12, 15-8.
The Millicoma Black team won the tournament.
Boys & Girls Club officials said all the coaches, players, parents and fans were great throughout the season and that all the players showed strong improvement.