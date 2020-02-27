REEDSPORT — People who follow wrestling on the South Coast have become familiar with one name the past few years — Solomon.
That’s because there’s more than one Solomon who have had extensive success at Reedsport, three brothers in fact. And this year, they accomplished the feat of all advancing to state.
“It’s a really cool feeling,” said sophomore Adam Solomon, who advanced to state along with his twin brother Aaron and their older brother Christian. “Everyone has heard our name.”
Christian, a junior, will be at state for the third straight year, this time at 126 pounds after reaching the final at 113 last year. Adam competes at 120 and Aaron at 106, where he is the No. 3 seed after winning the district title.
“It’s pretty cool that all three of us are going,” Christian said. “Hopefully they can place like I did my sophomore year.”
Perhaps the most surprising thing about the success of the Solomon siblings is that they all came to wrestling late.
“Christian was the starting point guard (in basketball) all the way until he started high school,” said Jeff Cleveland, the stepfather of the brothers.
But when he decided he wanted to wrestle as a freshmen, his younger brothers followed suit, starting during their eighth-grade year.
Aaron said it was an easy decision to switch sports.
“I knew I was naturally a better wrestler,” he said.
Though the entire family suddenly had to learn about a new sport, their stepfather wasn’t surprised by their success.
“Whatever they put their minds to, they’ve been successful,” Cleveland said. “Those boys put their heads in the game and they go for it.”
The Solomon family has become an integral part of the program. Cleveland is active in fundraising and nearly all the team members spend extensive time in the family home.
“I love all these kids,” Cleveland said. “It’s a unique friendship all these kids have.”
Cleveland has tried to find another instance of three brothers in Oregon advancing to state the same year, but hasn’t come across any. There is a set of triplets from Mountain View in Bend who also are competing at state this week, but one is a girl.
Reedsport has eight wrestlers competing at state this week, the most of any South Coast school.
You have free articles remaining.
Christian Solomon probably has the toughest road of any of them, in a bracket that includes seven past state placers.
“I think Christian can do it,” Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said. “He’s beaten both the kids he has to beat to get to the finals.
“If anybody is going to have to go that route, I’d rather it be him.”
Christian is excited about the opportunity.
“I like the challenge,” he said. “But I know that I won’t have any easy matches. Everybody is tough.”
Eli Carson, who is seeded second at 120 pounds, also was runner-up last year — pinned late in the championship match by Lorenzo Vasquez of Culver.
“I had to wrestle a four-time state champion,” he said. “It didn’t end how I wanted it to.”
Carson looks to move to the top of the podium this week, and is equally excited for his teammates.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “Everybody that made it to state should place. (It could be ) the first time Reedsport will trophy in a long time.”
Jose Martinez joins Adam Solomon at 106 pounds. River Lichte, the team’s lone senior, competes at 152 and sophomore Miguel Velazquez is at 170.
Hampton thinks all have a good shot at placing and said the success this season shows the value of year-round wrestling — all but Lichte wrestled last summer, competing in big tournaments.
“It’s definitely paid off,” Hampton said of the summer wrestling.
Reedsport’s eighth wrestler at state is Yesenia Velazquez, who competes in the girls tournament this week, competing at 125 pounds.
“I really want to win state,” she said.
That would take winning her first match and, in all likelihood, beating three-time state champion Emma Truex of Phoenix in the semifinals. Truex beat Velazquez in the district semifinals and also earlier this year.
“I want to see her again,” Velazquez said. “Hopefully I will be ready for her.”