Reedsport’s baseball team opened a big week with a 22-0 win over Waldport in a game shortened to five innings Monday.
The Brave took advantage of Waldport pitchers having an inability to find the strike zone to score eight runs in the first inning and 14 in the second as they cruised to the easy win.
In all, four Waldport pitchers walked 14 batters and hit three more. The Irish also committed four errors.
In contrast, Reedsport pitchers Griffin Lavigne and Jacob Chaney struck out five batters each and walked just one while allowing Waldport five hits.
Reedsport’s Dallas McGill had a home run and single, scored two runs and drove in two. Nick Glover had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs. Kyle Barnes had two hits, three runs and three RBIs and Lavigne had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Tyler Thornton scored four runs without getting a hit. He was walked four times and reached base another time on an error.
AJ Stoltey had a double, three runs and three RBIs. Chaney had two RBIs and a run and John Train scored three runs.
The Brave got 14 players in all into the contest.
Reedsport won its ninth game in a row to start a week with four games in five days. The Brave are scheduled to host Coquille on Tuesday, Kennedy on Wednesday and Gold Beach on Friday.
The Kennedy game is a big nonleague contest. Reedsport is ranked second and the Trojans fourth in the latest Class 2A-1A coaches poll. In the Oregon School Activities Association power rankings, Kennedy is third and Reedsport fourth.
Wednesday’s game also will be an OSAA endowment game, the only time other than the playoffs when Reedsport will charge admission to a baseball game.
Boys Golf
TIGERS FOURTH: Bandon was fourth while competing against all bigger schools in a Midwestern League and Southwest Conference tournament at Eugene Country Club on Monday.
Churchill of the Midwestern League won the tournament with a score of 545, followed by Sheldon (348) and Grants Pass (353) of the Class 6A Southwest Conference. Bandon followed with 360 and North Bend was seventh with a score of 397.
Bandon’s Jackson Kennon was fifth overall with a score of 81. Marist Catholic had the top two individuals with medalist Arnav Reddy, who shot a 1-under 71, and Nick Watts, who had a 76.
Andy Ku led North Bend with 92 and Zach Holt had a 93. Bandon’s Matt Yarbor had a 92, while teammates Isaac Cutler and Alexander Schulz shot 93 and 94, respectively.