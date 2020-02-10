When Reedsport started its swim program three seasons ago, three sophomores were quick to join the team.
Now those three athletes — Kassandra Diehl, Brendon Harrison and Elsa Frakes — are preparing for their final district meet this weekend in Cottage Grove.
“When we decided to join, it was the friendship bonds (that drew us in),” Harrison said.
The initial spark for the team was Katarina Ziska, who graduated last spring. She had been a competitive swimmer before coming to Reedsport and wanted to make sure the high school had a team.
“Kat was a really good friend to all of us,” Frakes said. “She wanted to see it continue.”
The swimmers bought into that concept.
“We feel the responsibility to carry on,” Harrison said.
Though there aren’t many younger high schoolers who have joined, there are a few talented eighth-graders in the growing club team in town. And in addition to the seniors, Reedsport features juniors Aidan Bright and Tommy Wolford, and sophomore Hunter Kruzick, as well as a group of swimmers from Siuslaw who are part of the team through a cooperative agreement between the two schools.
It wasn’t just the bond that brought them to the team
“I’ve loved swimming since I was little,” Diehl said.
Frakes remembered taking lessons in the same Highland Pool where she swims every day now back when she was in kindergarten.
You have free articles remaining.
And Harrison swam in YMCA back when he was in Pennsylvania.
Reedsport coach Guy Marchione is excited about the progress his swimmers have made this season.
“Almost every one of them (had personal bests) every meet this year,” Marchione said. “They’re really improving.
“They’ve worked really hard.”
The seniors are excited about the district meet.
“I’m excited to see how fast I can go,” Diehl said.
She will compete in the longest races, the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle, which is a testament to how much she has grown as a swimmer since first joining the squad.
“When I first saw people doing the 500, I thought I’d never do that,” she said. “Now I’m doing it every day.
“I like it. I’m not that fast and I’m not competitive. It’s like the perfect pace for me.”
Harrison has had a similar evolution, though at a shorter distance.
“I remember my first 50 time was a minute and 10 seconds,” he said. “Now I’m doing 30.”