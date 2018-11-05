Reedsport’s Riley Wright was named player of the year after leading the Brave to second place in the Sunset Conference and a spot in the Class 2A playoffs.
Wright, a middle blocker, had a breakout season for Reedsport, which ultimately lost in the round of 16 to top-ranked Kennedy.
Reedsport senior outside hitter Alyssa Neves and junior setter Makenzie Seeley were named to the second team. Sophomore libero Yesenia Velazquez and freshman outside hitter Jenna Corcoran were honorable mention selections.
Coquille’s Kaylee Green was setter of the year and Jami Goin was libero of the year. Suzanne Grami, who coached the Red Devils to fourth place in this weekend’s state tournament was named coach of the year.
Football
Junior tight end Dallas McGill was named to the first team for the Sunset Conference in voting by the league’s coaches.
Senior Nick Glover was named to the second team at quarterback and defensive back. Also on the second team were sophomore Alex Carson at running back, junior Kahnor Pickett on the offensive line, senior Griffin Lavigne at linebacker, and sophomore Eli Carson at kicker.
Coquille’s Caiden Yates was named both offensive and defensive player of the year and Coquille’s David Thomason was coach of the year.