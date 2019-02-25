For the second straight year, Reedsport had two wrestlers reach the championship match at the Class 2A-1A state tournament over the weekend in Portland.
Both Chrisitan Solomon and Eli Carson lost in the championship matches as Reedsport finished eighth in the team race.
Wrestling at 113 pounds, Solomon easily won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches, over Trevor Antonucci of Heppner and Ethan Ferris of Toledo, to reach the championship match. But in the championship match, Steven Beckman of Joseph/Wallowa beat Solomon 12-0.
Carson won his first two matches by decision at 126 pounds, beating Vernonia’s Luke Thompson and Union’s Jaxon Blackburn. But he was pinned by Culver’s Lorenzo Vasquez in the championship match.
Two other Reedsport wrestlers were eliminated one round from placing.
Dennis Magee won his quarterfinal match at 145 pounds with a pin before suffering two close losses — 5-4 to Culver’s Hunter Augustynovich in the semifinals and 6-4 (overtime) to Siletz Valley’s Tanner Clark in the consolation semifinals.
Kyren Johnson lost his first match at 106 pounds, but bounced back with a pin over Lakeview’s William Goeres. He lost 5-1 to Santiam’s Tyson Patton in the consolation semifinal.
Reedsport’s Nick Glover suffered a tough 1-0 loss to top seed Travis Bennett of Neah-Kah-Nie in the quarterfinals and then was pinned by Grant Union’s Russell Hodge.
Miguel Velazquez also lost both his matches, at 152 pounds.
Reedsport scored 36.5 points to finish eighth. Culver won the title with 136 pounds, while Reedsport’s league rivals Glide (71), Lowell (66.5) and Central Linn (57.5) finished second, third and sixth, respectively.