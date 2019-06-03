Reedsport’s Sunset Conference champion baseball team had six of its starters chosen for the first team in balloting by the league’s coaches, including most valuable player Dallas McGill.
The junior lefthander, one of the top pitchers in the state, was joined on the first team by catcher Griffin Lavigne, first baseman Jacob Chaney, third baseman Kyle Barnes, shortstop Tyler Thornton and outfielder Nick Glover.
For the most part, that group has helped Reedsport be one of the top Class 2A-1A programs in the state for the past four years. Barnes, Glover and Lavigne all are seniors while McGill, Thornton and Chaney are juniors.
Senior AJ Stoltey, Reedsport’s second baseman and also a pitcher (like all the Reedsport players on the first team), was named to the second team as a utility player.
Freshman Derek Johnson was an honorable mention pick.
The rest of the first team included Bandon pitcher Jason Wilhite, infielder Braydon Freitag and designated hitter Coby Smith, Toledo pitcher Mason McAlpine and outfielder Coren Loper, Waldport infielder Trevor King, Coquille infielder Jaace Hagen, Siletz Valley infielder Austin Davis and Gold Beach outfielder Brandon Seuser-Smith.
In softball Reedsport did not have any players selected for the first team despite finishing in a tie for third place.
First baseman Jordan Priest, third baseman Erin Sharp and pitcher Makenzie Seeley (as a utility player) were on the second team. Infielder Aubree Rohde and outfielder Ilene Glover were honorable mention picks.
The player of the year was Coquille’s Ellie Ekelund, who played center field and also was a pitcher for the Red Devils.
Also on the first team were Toledo pitcher Mariah Frederic, first baseman Jenny Elmore, infielders Kaycie Otis and Rylee Richards and outfielder Morgan Hinds; Bandon pitcher Avery Pounder, catcher Mekayla Land and utility player Teira Rodgers; Bandon pitcher Avery Pounder, catcher Dedra Foster, first baseman Naomi Martin and infielder Traylin Arana; Coquille infielder Siage Gallino; and Siletz Valley outfielder Mikki Lala.
The state titles for Class 2A-1A were completed on Friday.
In baseball, Umpqua Valley Christian, the team that knocked Reedsport out in the quarterfinals, won the title by beating Kennedy 10-5 in nine innings. Umpqua Valley Christian beat top-ranked Knappa 12-10 in the semifinals.
In softball, North Douglas, which didn’t get a home game until the semifinals, beat Kennedy 15-6 in the final.
Kennedy had beaten Sunset Conference champion Toledo 7-1 in the semifinals.
Sunset Conference all-stars
Sunset Conference Baseball
Most Valuable Player: Dallas McGill, Reedsport.
First Team — Pitcher: Dallas McGill, jr, Reedsport; Mason McAlpine, soph, Toledo; Jason Wilhite, jr, Bandon. Catcher: Griffin Lavigne, sr, Reedsport. First Base: Jacob Chaney, jr, Reedsport. Infield: Kyle Barnes, sr, Reedsport; Tyler Thonrton, jr, Reedsport; Braydon Freitag, jr, Bandon; Trevor King, sr, Waldport; Jace Haagen, soph, Coquille; Austin Davis, sr, Siletz Valley. Outfield: Nick Glover, sr, Reedsport; Coren Loper, fr, Toledo; Brandon Seuser-Smith, sr, Gold Beach. Utility: Griffin Thissell, soph, Waldport. Designated Hitter: Coby Smith, jr, Bandon.
Second Team — Pitcher: James McCrum, fr, Waldport; Ryan Rilatos, jr, Siletz Valley; Jaxon Rozewski, soph, Toledo. Catcher: Ethan Hultin, sr, Bandon. First Base: Tyson Rilatos, sr, Siletz Valley. Infield: Marcus Cross, soph, Toledo. Outfield: Cooper Lang, fr, Bandon; Kolby Albitz, jr, Waldport; Garet Hyatt, jr, Coquille. Utility: AJ Stoltey, sr, Reedsport.
Honorable Mention — Catcher: Ashton Rethroford, soph, Toledo; Chris Bayya, Siletz Valley, fr. First Base: Josh Minkler, soph, Bandon. Infield: Cameorn Hagood, jr, Gold Beach. Outfield: Kaleb Chavez, soph, Waldport. Utility: Derek Johnson, fr, Reedsport; Ryder Smith, soph, Toledo; Jakob Bliss, sr, Coquille; Luke Nicholson, soph, Myrtle Point. Designate Hitter: Spencer Tower, fr, Toledo.
Sunset Conference Softball
Most Valuable Player: Ellie Ekelund, Coquille.
First Team — Pitcher: Mariah Frederic, fr, Toledo; Kyra Pickner, jr, Waldport; Avery Pounder, fr, Bandon. Catcher: Dedra Foster, sr, Bandon; Mekayla Land, sr, Waldport. First Base: Jenny Elmore, sr, Toledo; Naomi Martin, jr, Bandon. Infield: Kaycie Otis, jr, Toledo; Saige Gallino, jr, Coquille; Traylin Arana, jr, Bandon; Rylee Richards, jr, Toledo. Outfield: Morgan Hinds, soph, Toledo; Ellie Ekelund, soph, Coquille; Mikki Lala, sr, Siletz Valley. Utility: Teira Rodgers, sr, Waldport.
Second Team — Pitcher: Spencer Gallino, jr, Coquille. Catcher: Nikki Leep, jr, Myrtle point. First Base: Jordan Priest, sr, Reedsport. Infield: Brooklynn Duble, sr, Coquille; Jasmine Hainees, fr, Waldport; Erin Sharp, sr, Reedsport; Sierra Smith, sr, Myrtle Point; Chas Walch, jr, Waldport. Outfield: Mariah Davis, sr, Waldport; Hannah Mann, soph, Toledo; Maddy Metcalf, jr, Toledo; Kadence Teel, fr, Bandon. Utility: Makenzie Seeley, jr, Reedsport.
Honorable Mention — Catcher: Courtney Sanders, soph, Coquille. First Base: Chaarity Smith, fr, Waldport. Infield: Maddie Buffington, sr, Gold Beach; Elizabeth Gallagher, soph, Bandon; Heavenlee Reynolds, soph, Myrtle Point; Aubree Rohde, soph, Reedsport. Outfield: Emily Cortez, soph, Coquille; Ilene Glover, fr, Reedsport; Alyssa McLean, sr, Gold Beach.