It’s homecoming week at Reedsport, with the Brave preparing to host Bandon on Friday night.
A number of activities will be held leading up to the big game.
A parking lot party was held Tuesday night and the coronation assembly was scheduled for 9:45 a.m. at the school.
A pep assembly is scheduled for Thursday morning and the game is Friday, when the halftime activities will include the introduction of the court for the community.
The homecoming dance, with the theme Colors of Fall, will be held from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
The homecoming court this year includes senior girls McKenna Dixon, Paige Hausemann-Noel, Jordan Priest, Nicole Table and Kat Ziska; senior boys Griffin Lavigne, Nick Glover, Brody Priest, AJ Stoltey and Mason Wallace; junior girls Kendallynn Bond, Emily Brown, Niki Cooper, Joelle Rodriguez and Makenzie Seeley; and junior boys Jaden Hall, Jacob Chaney, Ethan Logo, Austin Manicke and Dallas McGill.
Reedsport’s football team is hoping for a win over the Tigers to snap a three-game losing streak to open Sunset Conference play.
That includes a loss at Gold Beach last Thursday, when Reedsport battled back from a three-touchdown deficit to the game before the Panthers got a late touchdown for a 34-26 victory.
Gold Beach scored the first three touchdowns and led 20-0 at halftime. But Reedsport got touchdown runs by Nick Glover and Alex Carson in the third quarter.
The Panthers went back in front 26-14 but Glover connected with Dallas McGill on two long touchdown passes to tie the game at 26. Gold Beach moved the field downfield and got the winning score by Landen Timeus, giving the Panthers their first win of the season.
Reedsport will finish the season next week in a nonleague game at Rogue River.