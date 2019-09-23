Six Reedsport residents participated in Saturday’s Prefontaine Memorial Run, with one finishing on the podium for her age group.
Race walker Stephanie Casey had the top finish among Reedsport residents, placing second in the 35-39 age group and 48th overall with a time of 44:41. Casey was the fifth female finisher in the race.
The race was a change for Casey in that she ran, instead of race walking.
Ron Frame placed 210th overall in 55:45.
Mike Curtis and Carmen Keech finished nearly together, in 333rd (1:03:21) and 334th place (1:03:23), respectively.
Katie Halstead finished 451st in 1:15:38 and Julie Fitzsimmons was 556th in 1:36:15.
A total of 614 runners finished the 10-kilometer race this year. The winner was former Marshfield standout Jared Bassett, who finished in 32 minutes and 42 seconds.
It was the 40th annual event honoring South Coast running legend Steve Prefontaine.