Reedsport’s cross country team traveled to Eugene last week for the King of the Hill race, hosted by Oak Hill High School.
The Brave were again led by freshman Garrett Seeley, who finished 14th. The course, which included a steep hill, was only 4,300 meters long, shorter than a normal high school course. Seeley finished in 18 minutes and 32 seconds.
Brady Dexter was 21st in 19:38, Nick Klier 29th in 21:30 and River Lichte 30th in 21:44.
Ashley Schuttpelz, the top girl for the Brave, did not compete. Kassie Diehl finished 32nd in 28:01.
Reedsport’s junior high team also made the trip and competed, on a course of 3,000 meters.
The junior high meet was much bigger than the high school competition, with 158 girls and 214 boys.
Natalie Hammond was 20th in the girls race in 14:07. Koda Priest was 56th (16:02), Summer Smith 68th (16:27), Hannah LeDoux was 111th (18:18) and Hannah Johnson 125th (18:47). Reedsport was eighth in the team race, which was won by Linus Pauling.
In the boys race, Reedsport’s Jude Lichte was 162nd in the boys race, finishing in 18:16. He was Reedsport’s only boy.
Both Reedsport’s high school and junior high teams were scheduled to compete Tuesday in the Bandon Invitational at Bandon Dunes Golf resort. Results were not available by press time.
Next Tuesday, the Reedsport teams compete in Pacific’s Cinnamon Roll Run in Port Orford’s Buffington Park.