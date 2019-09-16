The cross country seasons for Reedsport’s high school and junior high teams started last week in a meet dubbed The Early Bird Gets the Worm at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
Reedsport coach Jennifer Wright said she was happy with the efforts of her squads.
“I am really pleased with the effort the kids put into the race,” Wright said, adding that she had nine kids who had never competed before in action.
In the high school girls race, senior Ashley Schuttpelz finished 14th, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 23 minutes and 38 seconds.
Senior Kassie Diehl, Reedsport’s only other high school girl, was 51st in 32:37.
In the high school boys race, senior Brady Dexter was 54th (22:19), while freshman Skyler Sunder was 87th (28:04).
Natalie Hammond placed seventh in the junior high race, finishing in 13:55 for the 3,000-meter course.
Summer Smith, like Hammond an eighth-grader, was 18th in 15:46. Briana Wilkins, a third eighth-grader, was 41st (18:30).
Reedsport’s boys had a complete team, finishing fifth out of six complete squads.
Seventh-grader Creo Zeller was 19th (13:47), one spot in front of teammate Jay Noel, an eighth-grader (13:50). Eighth-grader Grady Sevits was 32nd (14:42), seventh-grader Sam Zwemke 41st (16:12), seventh-grader Jude Lichte 46th (17:31), sixth-grader Joe Smith 49th (17:51) and seventh-grader Nathan Gillen 56th (18:33).
The high school team competed in the annual Tugman Invitational hosted by North Bend on Tuesday (results were not available) while the next competition for the junior high team is the Bandon Invitational next Tuesday (Sept. 24).