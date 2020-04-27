Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

A fundraiser to pay for champion rings for Reedsport’s state champion wrestling team is close to halfway to its goal.

The state champion wrestling ring fundraiser on through gofundme had brought in $1,175 of its $2,500 goal by the start of the week.

Reedsport won its first state title in wrestling since 1967. The fundraiser aims to provide rings for each of the team members.

For information on donating to the cause, visit www.gofundme.com.

