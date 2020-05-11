The seniors at Reedsport Community Charter School are being recognized one by one on the school’s Facebook page.
Sheri Wall is collecting the information from the seniors or their family members and posting one a day on Facebook.
Wall started collecting and posting the profiles as a way to honor the seniors, who have not been able to go through the typical end-of-high-school experiences of their predecessors.
“I think it’s going pretty well,” Wall said.
She had posted 12 of them by early this week, but has a lot to go with a graduating class numbering 46.
“We’ve been scrambling to get kids to turn stuff in,” Wall said.
Some fill out a form with basic information and Wall writes the profile from that. Others write their own biographies.
People who have been following along, for instance, have learned that Kendalynn Bond plans to become a veterinarian, Lucius Bouslough plans to become an art teacher, and Jacob Chaney has simple advice for future generations: Savor every moment.
When Wall gets through posting the information on kids who have sent in bios, she said she will post just the photos of remaining seniors, but all will get a chance to be recognized at least that way.
