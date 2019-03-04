Reedsport will have four players in this week’s Big Mike South Coast All-Star Games on Sunday at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
Dallas McGill and Leo Voepel will be in the boys game and Paige Hausmann-Noel and Makenzie Seeley will be in the girls game.
The games are sponsored by the Bay Area Sportsman’s Association and take place in the main gym at SWOCC.
They are played with college rules and include players from Reedsport to Brookings-Harbor. The girls tip off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 6.
Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for senior citizens. Students get in free with their ID cards and kids 12-and-under also get in for free.