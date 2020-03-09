Five Reedsport basketball players have been chosen to take part in this weekend’s Bay Area Sportsman’s Association Big Mike All-Star Games.
The games will be played Sunday at Marshfield High School. They normally are played at Southwestern Oregon Community College, but the college gym is undergoing renovations. College rules will be used with the exception that there will be no shot clock and the 3-point line will be at high school distance.
The girls game will start at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys at 6.
High school and middle school students with their ID cards and children 12 and under get in free. Admission for adults is $6 while senior citizens get in for $4.
Players from the same schools are placed on opposite teams, with the exception of schools represented by three players.
Reedsport boys picked to play in the game are Javier Analco, Tyler Thornton and Dallas McGill. Jamison Conger is an alternate.
Reedsport girls chosen for the event are Makenzie Seeley and Jenna Corcoran.
