The North Coos American Legion baseball team improved to 4-0 in Area 4 North Division play with a doubleheader sweep over Roseburg Pepsi on Monday at Clyde Allen Field and Reedsport’s players contributed to the wins.

In the opener, a 20-3 victory, Tyler Thornton had three hits, four runs and two RBIs and also pitched a one-hitter. Jacob Chaney had a single and double, two runs and an RBI.

In the nightcap, a 15-2 win, Chaney had a hit and three runs, Ethan Logo scored three runs as a courtesy runner and AJ Stoltey pitched an inning.

The Waterfront hosts Grants Pass in another league doubleheader at North Bend on Thursday and hosts Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg on Sunday.

