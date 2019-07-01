The North Coos American Legion baseball team, which has several Reedsport players, has completed the home part of its league schedule in first place in the Area 4 North Division.
The Waterfront won seven of its eight home games, including topping Dr. Randall’s of Roseburg 13-2 and 7-3 in a doubleheader on Sunday.
The team’s loss came last Thursday, when North Coos split with Grants Pass, winning 3-2 in eight innings and losing 8-3.
In Sunday’s first game, Reedsport’s Tyler Thornton pitched a complete game, allowing just five hits in five innings.
Thornton also had an RBI triple in the first inning and an RBI single in the second inning.
Jacob Chaney played third base for parts of both games. AJ Stoltey played shortstop for part of each game.
In the victory over Grants Pass last week, Thornton scored the winning run and also drove in one of the runs earlier with an RBI single. In the eighth inning, he walked and later scored on a grounder by Corbin White.
North Coos has only two more home games on its schedule, both on Sunday, when both Churchill and Brookings will visit Clyde Allen Field in North Bend.
Churchill plays North Coos at 11 a.m. and Brookings plays Churchill at 1 p.m. North Coos and Brookings meet at 3 p.m.
The first of the four North Coos road league doubleheaders is Saturday, when the Waterfront plays Dr. Randall's again in Roseburg.
The other league twin bills are at Roseburg Pepsi on July 16, South Coos (at Marshfield) on July 18 and at Grants Pass on July 19.