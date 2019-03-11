COOS BAY — Paige Hausmann-Noel and Makenzie Seeley didn’t get to experience many wins during their high school basketball season for Reedsport this winter, but they did get to end the season on a fun note.
The two were among 22 girls from 10 different South Coast high schools who participated Sunday in the annual Bay Area Sportsman’s Association Big Mike All-Star games at Southwestern Oregon Community College.
The event is designed as a fun showcase for high school players from throughout the area.
And Hausmann-Noel and Seeley fit right in.
Selley ended up on the winning Blue team, and scored her squad’s first basket, a 3-pointer, eventually finishing with five points.
Hausmann-Noel, meanwhile, was on the Red team, which ended up coming up short 73-56. She finished with four points, including two in a 15-0 run in the second half that briefly made the game close after the Blue team had opened a 19-point lead.
Hausmann-Noel made more of an impact on the defensive end, grabbing a team-high eight rebound despite being shorter than several of her opponents.
“It was definitely a lot different not knowing the plays and playing with people you’ve never played with before,” she said, adding that it was “definitely challenging.”
But after the long season, it was a great way for the senior to cap her career.
“This was fun,” she said.
Morgan Baird of Coquille led the Blue team to the win with an amazing game that included posting a triple double — 13 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists — despite sharing the minutes, as all the players did.
Haley Snelgrove of North Bend led the Red team with 11 points.
Two Reedsport players were selected for the boys game, but did not participate. Dallas McGill opted to skip the game to avoid potential injury with the baseball season just starting up. And Leo Voepel was in another activity at Albany and wasn’t able to make it back in time for the game.
Coquille’s Ean Smith scored 27 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Red team to a 90-60 victory.