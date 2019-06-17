Reedsport’s high school baseball team can attribute at least some of its success to experience gained by its players in the summer.
A key part of that has been the American Legion program and North Coos.
Five Reedsport players are on the North Coos roster this summer, hoping to help the Waterfront repeat its Class A state title while also getting better for next spring when they will be trying to help the Brave reach the high school playoffs again.
“I think it’s going to be a fun summer,” said Tyler Thornton, who will be a senior for the Brave next year and is playing with North Coos for the first time. “It’s a goofy bunch of kids ... and really good ball players.”
Thornton played with several of the others — the team also includes players from North Bend and Siuslaw in Florence — on Babe Ruth all-star teams.
“This group has a lot of talent, a lot of skill and a lot of heart,” Thornton said. “I think we can do pretty good.”
Also on the team from Reedsport are Javier Analco, AJ Stoltey, Jacob Chaney and Ethan Logo.
Analco and Stoltey were part of the North Coos squad that advanced to the regional tournament after winning the state title last summer.
“It’s exciting,” Analco said of being defending champions.
He added the American Legion experience is valuable.
“It gets us more ready,” he said. “We see a lot better pitching here.”
Facing pitching is all Analco can do, at least in the short term, as he continues to recover from a dislocated shoulder.
“I can swing,” he said. “I can’t throw yet.”
North Coos is 4-0 so far this season and 2-0 in Area 4 North Division play after sweeping a doubleheader from South Coos on Monday at Clyde Allen Field, the North Bend ballpark that is the home for North Coos.
Thornton had a lot to do with the sweep Monday.
He pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts in the six-inning first game, an 11-1 win for the Waterfront.
“I feel I had a great game,” he said. “I had a good defense behind me.”
Thornton also drove in three runs with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run single in the sixth. He scored once.
In the nightcap, a 13-3 win, Thornton had an RBI double in the first, later coming home, and walked and scored in the third.
Analco had an RBI double in the fourth.
Chaney played first base and made one great defensive play for an out, though he didn’t have any hits at the plate.
Logo played in right field. Stoltey was out of town.
There are five teams in the division and North Coos will play home and away doubleheaders against each for a 16-game league schedule. The top two teams from the division advance to state.
North Coos is home for its first four league twin bills, including this coming Monday against Roseburg Pepsi and June 27 against Grants Pass.