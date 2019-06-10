Reedsport baseball players Dallas McGill and Griffin Lavigne are playing this summer for the Dr. Stewart’s American Legion team in Roseburg, while some of their Reedsport teammates are expected to play for North Coos in North Bend.
Dr. Stewart’s plays at the top level in American Legion, AAA. North Coos, which features players from North Bend, Reedsport and Siuslaw, plays at the A level.
McGill and Lavigne both got into action in the second game for the Docs, with McGill the starting pitcher and Lavigne the catcher in a 16-2 loss to PABCO Roofers of Lake Oswego on Saturday.
McGill pitched three innings for Dr. Stewart’s, when the visitors scored a total of three runs.
The Docs are 2-1 on the season, having beaten Medford 6-3 earlier in the week and then topping Corvallis 13-7 on Sunday, when Lavigne was going through his graduation.
North Coos begins its season on June 15, with a doubleheader at Brookings.
The schedules for the two teams are listed below.
Dr. Stewart's Schedule
Home games at Legion Field in Roseburg
June 4: d. Medford 6-3
June 8: lost PABCO Roofers 16-6
June 9: d. Corvallis 13-7
June 11: vs. Medford, 7 p.m.
June 13-16: Doc’s Tournament
June 13: vs. Eugene, 5 p.m.
June 14: vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
June 15: vs. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
June 16: TBA, noon
June 17: @ Klamath Falls (2), 6 p.m.
June 18: @ Medford (2), 6 p.m.
June 21: vs. Redding, 6 p.m.
June 22: vs. Humboldt, 1 p.m.
June 24: vs. Grants Pass (2), 6 p.m.
June 25: @ Grants Pass (2), 6 p.m.
June 28: vs. Salem (2), 6 p.m.
June 29: vs. Klamath Falls, 6 p.m.
July 1: vs. Eugene (2), 6 p.m.
July 2: @ Willamette Valley (2), 6 p.m.
July 4:-7: Corvallis Tournament
July 4: TBA
July 5: vs. Corvallis, 7 p.m.
July 6: TBA
July 7: TBA
July 8: vs. Willamette Valley (2), 6 p.m.
July 9: @ Eugene (2), 6 p.m.
July 10: @ Portland Barbers, 5 p.m.
July 12: vs. Portland Barbers, 5 p.m.
July 13: vs. Lewiston (2), 6 p.m.
July 15: vs. Beaverton Beavers, 5 p.m.
July 17: vs. Medford (2), 6 p.m.
July 18: vs. Klamath Falls (2), 6 p.m.
North Coos Schedule
Home Games at Clyde Allen Field in North Bend
June 15: @ Brookings (2), 1 p.m.
June 17: vs. South Coos (2), 3 p.m.
June 19: @ Churchill, 5 p.m.
June 24: vs. Roseburg Pepsi (2), 4 p.m.
June 27: vs. Grants Pass (2), 4 p.m.
June 28: @ North Douglas, 5:30 p.m.
June 30: vs. Roseburg Dr. Randall’s (2), 3 p.m.
July 6: @ Dr. Randall’s (2), 3 p.m.
July 11-13 @ Seaside Wood Bat Tournament, TBA
July 16: @ Roseburg Pepsi (2), 4 p.m.
July 18: @ South Coos (2), 3 p.m.
July 19: @ Grants Pass (2), 2 p.m.