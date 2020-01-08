REEDSPORT — Reedsport’s wrestling team topped visiting Oakland in a dual between two of the better squads in their special district on Wednesday, topping the Oakers 46-32.
“It was a lot of fun to watch our kids compete hard,” Reedsport coach Bo Hampton said. “Oakland has some tough kids.”
Reedsport, which was ranked third in this week’s Class 2A-1A coaches poll, overcame a 4-2 deficit in matches won by forfeit, beating the Oakers by winning six of the eight contested matches, including five pins.
That included a pin by Javier Analco in his debut for the Brave at 285 pounds. He finished off Oakland’s Conry Mogensen in 2:56.
“That was super exciting seeing a kid that big that is that athletic,” Hampton said. “He is a great athlete no matter what sport he is doing.”
Reedsport also got pins by Jose Martinez at 106 pounds, Adam Solomon at 126, Austin Manicke at 145 and River Lichte at 152.
Reedsport’s Miguel Velazquez won his match by decision at 182 pounds.
One of the best matches of the day was a Reedsport loss.
Oakland’s Kaleb Oliver, who is unbeaten on the year, wrestled up a weight class (138) and beat Reedsport’s Christian Solomon 10-1.
“That was great for Christian to wrestle such a great wrestler,” Hampton said. “No one has made it past the second round with that kid all year.
“It was a great, exciting match. Christian needs these kind of matches.”
Another highlight in the dual for the Brave was Yesenia Velazquez getting a pin in an exhibition match on her 17th birthday.
Reedsport competes this weekend in the Toledo Invitational and next weekend has the big Oregon Classic in Redmond.