The lights shined down on Ruppe Field on Friday night as Reedsport Community Charter School joined other high schools around the state in turning on their stadium lights in honor of this year’s seniors and other students who are unable to attend classes in person.
The movement started in Texas and spread to Colorado before Oregon high schools began to take notice. The idea took off in the state after Madras athletic director Evan Brown sent out an email to all his colleagues asking them to join in.
The South Coast’s schools joined in, though not all are lighting their stadiums on Fridays. Gold Beach is doing it on Wednesdays and Myrtle Point on Thursdays. Coquille will turn on its lights on April 20 and May 20.
“I saw some other schools doing this and thought it would be a good idea to do as well,” said Sheri Wall, who coordinated the event for Reedsport.
Reedsport assistant football coach Brian Klier turned on the lights at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time in honor of the class of 2020).
The original plan was to have the lights on for 20 minutes, but then Reedsport Principal Jerry Uhling said to do one minute for all the seniors (45 minutes), Wall said.
Reedsport plans to join other schools turning on the lights each week on Friday night.
“We have some other ideas we are working on also,” Wall said.
Those include putting banners with senior photos on light poles around town; posting pictures on the Reedsport Community Charter School Facebook Page of the different spring sports venues (the track, softball and baseball fields) with a list of the seniors who would have participated in each sport; and doing a senior spotlight of one senior each day on the Facebook page.
“We are just trying to think of other ways to recognize our seniors — thinking outside the box,” Wall said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In