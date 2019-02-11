Reedsport’s wrestling team enters the district tournament at Central Linn High School this weekend hoping to advance a big group to next week’s Class 2A-1A state tournament.
“The kids are excited and seem to be ready to go,” Reedsport coach Bob Hampton said. “I am pretty confident in our team. They work really hard and are excited to be competing in such a tough league.”
Last year, Reedsport sent eight wrestlers to state. Hampton would like to see a similar number get through.
“Our district is so tough this year, though, you never know who will get through to state,” he said.
Only two wrestlers from each weight class advance to state.
Reedsport has 16 wrestlers in the tournament, the most of any of the 10 team in the district. Jefferson has 15, Glide 14 and Central Linn and Monroe 12 each. The other schools are Lowell, Oakland, Oakridge, North Douglas and Crow.
The Brave have a number of highly seeded wrestlers, Hampton said.
He has hopes for Nick Glover, River Lichte, Carson Keith, Christian Solomon, Kahnor Pickett, Dennis Magee, Aaron Solomon, Eli Carson and Adam Solomon all to advance to state.
“I was very happy with our seeding,” Hampton said, adding that some of the district’s coaches didn’t want specific seed information released early in the week. “Now we just have to wrestle to our potential and make it to state.”
Among the wrestlers under the radar are freshmen Miguel Velazquez and Kyren Johnson, Justin Cassaro and Divinity Farris and Yesenia Velazquez, who each placed fifth in the recent girls state qualifier.
Hampton said Miguel Velazquez “has won some big matches for us all year.”
“I think he can surprise people and make it to state,” Hampton said.
Cassaro lost close matches to several of the top seeds and could win his weight class if he wrestles to his potential, Hampton said.
Johnson weighs in at about 100 pounds, but has potential to finish in the top two at 106 pounds, Hampton said.
Glide was No. 2, Reedsport No. 3, Lowell No. 5, Central Linn No. 6 and Jefferson No. 9 in the most recent coaches poll, making the league super tough.