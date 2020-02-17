REEDSPORT — The biggest Coquille fans could be found in Reedsport on Monday night.
In order for Reedsport to earn an automatic state qualifier, the Brave needed the Red Devils to beat Bandon on Monday night. The Brave got their wish and now advance to the league playoff on Thursday night against the Tigers.
“Bandon has beat us twice and I’m hoping we will play them again so we can get that win,” said Reedsport’s Jamison Conger on Monday afternoon before the matchup was finalized. “It’s our senior year so we’re trying to go out and finish the season strong.”
Toledo took first in the Sunset Conference which guarantees the Boomers a spot in the state playoffs. Now, the second automatic spot is on the line via the league tournament. Since Reedsport finished fourth in league, the Brave will now face Bandon, the team that finished third at Bandon on Thursday.
The winner will play at Coquille, the team that finished second in league, to determine what team gets the remaining trip to state. Regardless of the league playoff, the Brave still have a chance at getting an at-large bid for the state tournament by virtue of a relatively high power ranking. Reedsport was No. 15 after finishing the regular season Monday, though there is still a chance for movement through the league playoff and what happens in other leagues around the state.
“If it ended today, we would all four go. Toledo, Bandon, Coquille and us,” said Reedsport head coach Allen Chaney.
Reedsport lost to both Bandon and Coquille twice during the regular season. To make matters worse, the Brave will, most likely, be without starter Javier Analco who suffered an ankle injury in the closing minutes of last week’s game against Myrtle Point.
“He thinks he is playing Thursday but if he’s on crutches and a splint and a little air cast, he’s not playing,” said Chaney, who added the recovery time for Analco was estimated at three weeks from last Friday.
But before the Brave could turn its complete focus to Bandon on Thursday, Reedsport had one final game of the season on Monday against Butte Falls. Using a fast start from 3-point range with highlight reel dunks sprinkled throughout the rest of the contest, the Loggers rolled past Reedsport 84-40.
Butte Falls started out fast with Colby Wood hitting four 3-pointers in the opening 3:30 of the game. Wood finished with seven 3-point field goals in the game, all of which came in the first half, and had 23 points in the game.
“They’re a pretty good basketball team. And without Javi — would that have made a complete difference in the game? Probably not but when you have to go to your bench before the game even starts,” said Chaney before trailing off. “We just didn’t have the guys to match up tonight.”
The Loggers went up 18-5 early in the first quarter and had a 24-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. Reedsport tried to hang around early in the second quarter and trailed by 11 before Butte Falls finished the half on a 19-2 run.
While Wood continued to bomb 3-pointers from deep, it was then Devin Malcolm to put on a show for the Loggers. Malcolm finished with 26 points and had jaw-dropping dunk after jaw-dropping dunk. He tallied nine dunks for the game including a tomahawk, two windmills, an alley-oop from half-court and an alley-oop that was passed off the backboard before he slammed it home with one hand.
“Not very often. It just happens,” Malcolm on how often he practices his alley-oops. “That was just the feel of the game, the heat of the moment. Just throw it. They were good passes.”
Reedsport finished the game with two players in double-figures with Tyler Thornton recording 13 points and Conger adding 11. Dallas McGill finished with nine points.
For Chaney, he wasn’t concerned with Monday’s non-league result. Now all that matters is Bandon on Thursday.
“For whatever we wind up facing on Thursday, this (game) has no bearing. We’re not facing anyone like that on Thursday,” he said. “We’ve already played Coquille twice and Bandon twice and we know what we’ve got there and it’s not that. So we’re fine.”
Reedsport secured fourth place in the final standings by beating Myrtle Point 75-66 on the road Friday. McGill had 20 points, Analco 19, Conger 17 and Thornton 14 in that win. Alex Carson had the other five points.
Reedsport finished 6-6 in the tough league.