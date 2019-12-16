NORTH BEND — Competing against schools at the 6A and 5A classification, it was Reedsport making its mark at last weekend’s Army Strong Coast Classic at North Bend High school. The Brave took 7th place in the competitive field at the 34th annual wrestling tournament.
Reedsport, which is among the top Class 2A-1A programs in the state, was the top finisher among teams not in Class 5A or 6A. Crater of Class 5A took the title.
“That was our goal when we went in to it, if we can be top 10 at this caliber of wrestling, in 2A we should be pretty competitive,” said Reedsport head coach Bo Hampton. “It was a great turnout, everybody wrestled hard.
“They know they can compete with anybody.”
With eight wrestlers competing in the two-day event, six of them placed.
The top finishers for the Brave were Adam Solomon at 120 pounds and Christian Solomon at 132 pounds who both finished third. Christian Solomon had three pins, all of which came against 6A wrestlers. Junior Downing of 5A Redmond defeated Solomon in the semifinals. Solomon finished Saturday by defeating Rhett Martin of 6A Roseburg.
“For me I just knew it was a big tournament and I knew to place at this tournament in general would be cool. I did want to win my tournament match, I did lose but I was just happy with getting third in a tough bracket. A lot of good 6A kids, 4A kids,” said Christian Solomon.
Adam Solomon’s lone loss came in the quarterfinals against Clayton Hatcher of Douglas. Solomon recorded two pins and defeated Nick Marquez of Canby on a 12-10 decision.
Reedsport’s Jose Martinez finished fourth at 106 pounds. In each of his four wins, he recorded a pin. Martinez’s quarterfinal loss was to Cascade Christian’s Tyler Havniear who took the title.
The Brave got a fifth-place finish from Miguel Velazquez at 170 pounds. Velazquez reached the semifinals after recording two pins. He defeated Grants Pass’ Shawn Dirks by fall to end the second day.
Aaron Solomon, brother of both Christian and Adam, finished sixth in the 113 pound weight class. Solomon was defeated by West Salem’s Riley Hilty in the fifth place match. River Lichte recorded two pins on the way to taking sixth at 152 pounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Justin Cassaro had one pin at 170 pounds while Austin Manicke lost both his matches at 138 pounds.
“They know they can compete with anybody,” said Hampton. “They just wrestle hard. They get after it every time.”
On the girls side, Yesenia Velazquez took fifth place. She opened with a loss to Eagle Point’s Shayla McNulty who went on to win the 140-pound weight class. Velazquez went on to record two pins.
Prior to the Coast Classic, Reedsport traveled north to Sweet Home in a four-team dual meet last week.
The Brave beat South Albany, tied Stayton and lost to Class 4A power Sweet Home.
Reedsport’s win was 30-27 over the Rebels, though the dual only featured four contested bouts. Reedsport got pins by Christian Solomon (132 pounds) and Manicke (145). South Albany had one pin and one decision. The teams each won three matches by forfeit and neither team had a wrestler at four weight classes.
Against Stayton, Reedsport got pins by Adam Solomon at 126 pounds and Cassaro at 170. Martinez (106 pounds) and Christian Solomon (132) both won by decision and Reedsport won two other matches by forfeit.
Stayton won three matches by forfeit and tied the Brave 30-30.
Sweet Home overwhelmed the Brave 78-4, earning pins in seven contested matches and winning six others by forfeit.
Reedsport’s only win was a major decision by Christian Solomon.
On Tuesday night the Brave wrestled at Siuslaw High School against the Vikings and North Bend in the Central Coast Challenge. Next on the schedule is the Reedsport Invitational on Jan. 4.