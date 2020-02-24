The state wrestling tournament begins Friday morning at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland. By the time it ends Saturday night, Reedsport hopes to have a number of athletes on the podium for their weight classes and another trophy for the school.
“I’m super excited,” said Reedsport coach Bo Hampton. “The seven (boys) that we’re sending, I’m confident all seven have a chance of placing.”
The group includes two juniors — Eli Carson at 120 pounds and Christian Solomon at 126 — who were state runners-up last year.
“I’m really excited,” said Carson. “Everybody that made it to state should place. It could be the first time Reedsport will trophy in a long time.”
Christian Solomon will be competing at state for the third straight year.
“I’ve been there every year,” he said. “I don’t think I will be as nervous as some people. It makes it a little less nerve-wracking to wrestle in front of so many people.”
Reedsport has two wrestlers at 106 pounds — No. 3 seed Aaron Solomon and Jose Martinez. Both sophomores qualified for state for the first time. Last year, Martinez couldn’t crack Reedsport’s lineup to compete at the district tournament, but now has a good chance of placing in the top four.
Sophomore Adam Solomon joins Carson at 120 pounds.
Reedsport’s other two boys at state will be River Lichte, the team’s lone senior, at 152 pounds and sophomore Miguel Velazquez at 170.
Reedsport also has one girl in the tournament, Yesenia Velazquez, a junior who qualified for the boys state tournament when she was a freshman and is competing in the girls tournament for the first time.
Hampton likes the chances of several of his wrestlers to make a deep run.
Both 106-pounders could make the final, he said, and Carson has a relatively easy draw if he wrestles well.
“He’s got as goo of a shot as possible,” Hampton said.
Carson would like to go one step further than last year, when he reached the final but wasn’t able to win.
“I had to wrestle a four-time state champion,” he said. “It didn’t end how I wanted it to.”
Christian Solomon, meanwhile, is part of a loaded bracket that features seven wrestlers who placed in various weight classes last year.
“I think Christian can do it,” Hampton said. “He’s beaten both of the kids that he has to beat to get to the finals.
“If anybody is going to have to go that route (with such a tough bracket), I’d rather it be him.”
Christian Solomon is embracing the challenge.
“I like the challenge,” he said. “But I know that I won’t have any easy matches. Everybody is tough.”
There is a common thread among the Reedsport wrestlers who qualified for state. All but Lichte wrestled throughout the summer last year, and he has wrestled for years.
“That’s one of the main things for us,” Christian Solomon said of the work during the summer. “If we didn’t go to that, we wouldn’t be as good.”
The caliber of the wrestlers in the mat room helps, too, with the grapplers helping each other improve. Freshman Jayden Berst, who did not advance to state, has been helping the others prepare and gaining more experience in the process to strengthen himself for future seasons.
Carson, meanwhile, goes back and forth with Yesenia Velazquez.
“He pushes me,” Velazquez said. “He wants me to get better.”
The feeling is mutual.
“She will go rounds with me,” Carson said of the junior and their battles in practice. “I think she could win it.”
Hampton said a good accomplishment for Velazquez would be to place.
This year, Oregon expanded the brackets for the girls from four to eight wrestlers, with four placing, the same number as who place for the Class 2A-1A boys competition.
“That’s what she’s worked through all year through,” Hampton said of Velazquez, who had a very successful summer last year.
She has her eyes set higher than just placing.
“I really want to win state,” she said.
That would take beating the No. 4 seed in her first match and then, in all likelihood, beating three-time state champion Emma Truex of Phoenix in the semifinals. Truex beat Velazquez in the regional tournament and also earlier in the year.
“I want to see her again,” Velazquez said. “Hopefully I will be ready for her.”
She’s also excited to see how Reedsport’s boys do.
“I know they’re all really good,” she said.
Hampton has high hopes.
“Our goal is to win the state championship,” Hampton said, though he acknowledged that some teams with more wrestlers at state would be hard to beat. “If we can bring home a state trophy, that would be great. That’s what we’ve worked for.”