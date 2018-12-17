Both the Reedsport basketball teams have been focused on getting better, just from different starting points.
Under Dan Kenagy, the girls are working from a low point, hoping to build a program around a zone defense and improved fundamentals. The boys, following their first playoff appearance in more than a decade, are working to replace three graduated starters, all important backcourt players.
The progress was evident on Wednesday night at Pacific, when the girls used a big fourth quarter to make it interesting and the boys found a way to win despite severe foul trouble and a light scoring night from one of the key members.
The girls, anchored by 20 Paige Hausmann-Noel points, couldn’t overcome a 20-3 second quarter where Pacific blew open a game previously tied at seven after the first period. Pacific held off Reedsport 49-38, but Kenagy wasn’t massively disappointed by the effort.
“I told ‘em in the locker room, that second half, and especially that fourth quarter, they played hard all the way through,” Kenagy said. “They were scrambling and scrapping the whole way.”
“That second quarter just killed us. Other than that quarter, we played a pretty good game. I thought when we ran our press break the way we’re supposed to, we handled the pressure pretty well.”
And Reedsport didn't give up facing the big deficit.
The Brave outscored Pacific 28-22 in the second half, in no small part due to Hausmann-Noel’s effort on the boards. Of her 12 rebounds, seven were on the offensive end. Of her 20 points, 14 came in the second half, with 12 from the free throw line. She only missed twice from the charity stripe.
“I tell you what about Paige. She’s fierce,” Kanegy said. “She’s one of the ones — and you see it in practice, you see it in games — if there’s a loose ball on the other side of the court, it’s hers. She sees it and says, ‘That’s mine.’ And so she’s always going after that ball, fights aggressively for it.”
Later in the evening, the boys overcame a single point from Dallas McGill due to foul trouble, getting double figure scoring from four other players to hold off a late Pacific, which was also dealing with significant foul trouble, charge.
Javier Analco had 17 and made his first four shots, Griffin Lavigne had 13 important points in McGill’s stead, Jacob Chaney had 12, mostly coming on free throws down the stretch as Pacific needed to stop the clock and Leo Voepel added 10 as Reedsport held off the Pirates 60-48. Reedsport has since also beaten Yoncalla 67-54.
The Brave, still trying to find a point guard, handled Pacific’s press and sticky man-to-man defense admirably, not giving away too many points until the fourth quarter when Pacific got a couple of layups off steals, but only a couple.
“I think we’re getting a little bit better at handling full-court pressure,” coach Allen Chaney said. “When we calm down and make the pass instead of the dribble, we can get easy shots, we can get nice shots. We’re growing.”
That growth was most obvious when looking at the Brave’s foul trouble.
McGill is arguably Reedsport’s most important player. The athletic junior forward, now in his third season of varsity basketball, can do a lot offensively: he rebounds, he drives, he shoots. So not having him left a gap to fill last week.
Analco did his best to fill it, and others — Lavigne, Jacob Chaney, Voepel — did their best as well.
“We got a win,” Analco said. “We had two of our starters foul out and we still got a double-digit win. Only one point out of Dallas and we all scored.
“We’re deep. We got guys who can score and play defense at the same time.”
And McGill bounced back to score 28 while Analco had 21 in the win over Yoncalla, Reedsport's third straight victory.
Reedsport makes a program-wide trip to Butte Falls on Wednesday.