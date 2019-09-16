Reedsport’s volleyball team opened the Sunset Conference season on a positive note, handing Myrtle Point its first loss of the season, but the Brave dropped a pair of matches later in the week to defending leach champion Coquille and Union, which crossed the state to play a few matches on the South Coast.
Reedsport beat the Bobcats 25-14, 25-20, 25-19.
Haylee Lent had seven aces and eight kills. Riley Wright also had eight kills, plus an ace, and Makenzie Seeley had 16 assists.
But Reedsport couldn’t keep up the momentum against Coquille, when the Brave lost a close first set 25-23 and then saw the Red Devils pull away for wins of 25-17 in the second set and 25-20 in the third.
“After the first set, they got going and we didn’t,” Reedsport coach James Hixenbaugh said. “We’ve got to play a lot better to beat them. We just didn’t play good enough.”
Seeley had 16 assists and Wright had 12 kills. Lent had seven digs.
On Saturday, Union beat Reedsport 25-19, 25-13, 20-25, 25-16.
“Overall, the girls worked hard,” Hixenbaugh said. “Union was a very good team. They played defense very well.”
Wright had 13 kills, nine digs, an ace and two blocks against the Bobcats. Seeley had 21 assists. Lent had six kills, four blocks and seven digs.
Union is No. 3 in the Class 2A power rankings, with its losses coming to Class 4A La Grande and Powder Valley.
Reedsport is at Waldport on Tuesday and then has a big home match against Bandon on Thursday. Bandon might be the most improved team in the league.