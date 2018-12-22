Reedsport’s girls basketball team picked up a pair of wins last week, gaining momentum as the Brave prepare for the Sunset Conference season.
Reedsport beat Butte Falls on the road on Wednesday 44-27 and came back to top Mapleton at home a day later 49-19.
Against Butte Falls, Reedsport had a narrow 16-14 lead at halftime, but outscored the Loggers 28-13 in the second half.
Paige Hausmann-Noel had another big game for Reedsport, finishing with 27 points, while Makenzie Seeley had six and Jenna Corcoran five. Mariyah Lumpkin-Harp, Cheyenne McCart and Jordan Stanley each added two points in the victory.
Against Mapleton, Reedsport built a 25-1 lead through the first quarter and cruised to the win, shutting out the Sailors in the third quarter.
Seeley and Hausmann-Noel had 11 points each, Corcoran scored eight, McCart added seven, Aubrey Rohde scored six, Lumpkin-Harp had four and Jordan Priest had two.
With the wins, Reedsport improved to 3-4 with games Thursday at Siuslaw and Friday at Rogue River to finish tuning up for league play, which starts Jan. 3 at Bandon.
Reedsport’s boys came up short against Butte Falls 50-42 in a game where the Brave had to go nearly all the way without athletic junior Dallas McGill, who turned his ankle in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.
Leo Voepel had 23 points and Javier Analco 15 for Reedsport, which trailed 27-15 at halftime before cutting the lead to five points entering the fourth quarter. But Reedsport couldn’t complete the comeback.
Kyle Barnes and Jacob Chaney each had two points in the loss.
Like the girls, the boys easily beat Mapleton, winning 62-18.
Reedsport’s boys have the same two games as the girls next week before starting league play.