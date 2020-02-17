REEDSPORT — After a long season, the Brave capped off the year with a win.
In the final game of the year, Reedsport recorded its first victory of the season with a 51-38 win over visiting Butte Falls.
“It feels good. We kind of stumbled and bumbled our way to the victory but a win is a win,” said Reedsport head coach Dan Kenagy.
The Brave entered the game averaging 23 points, but on Monday afternoon the floodgates opened as seven different Reedsport players scored in the highest scoring game of the season. For Aubree Rohde, the final success was a culmination of the entire season.
“I think we’ve worked hard all season, even with the losses we got. But it’s good to have a win at the end,” said Rohde, who had 14 points on the night.
Throughout the first quarter, Alyssa Watanabe of Butte Falls was hitting early and often. Going three-of-four from the field she had eight points in the quarter. With the game tied at 10 heading into the second period, the Brave defense keyed in on Watanabe.
“(Watanabe) in the first half was scoring all their points,” said Kenagy. “So we actually went to a box and one in the second quarter and she didn’t score much after that point. So that made a big difference.”
Watanabe finished with 15 points in the game.
While limiting Watanabe’s production, the Reedsport defense was forcing, and often being gifted with, a host of turnovers from the Loggers. Butte Falls recorded 32 first-half turnovers and finished with 46 for the game.
Getting opportunity after opportunity, Reedsport began to capitalize and outscored Butte Falls 16-7 in the quarter to take a 26-17 lead to the half. In the second period five different Reedsport players recorded a field goal.
You have free articles remaining.
Used to facing zone defenses but matching up against a man-to-man defense on Monday, Reedsport’s offense continued to attack the basket throughout the second half.
“Those players on the wing say, 'Oh, I’ve got an open path,' and so they can take it in. And it’s just one of those things when you’re matching up athletes with Coquille you’re not going to get anything. When you’re matching up athletes with Butte Falls we have more opportunities,” said Kenagy. “That’s the total difference right there.”
The Loggers got within six points late in the third quarter before the Brave answered with an 8-0 run and eventually extended the lead to as many as 15 points. Jenna Corcoran had 13 points for Reedsport while Ilene Glover added eight and Jordan Stanely seven.
The final game of the season meant the last games at Reedsport for seniors Emily Brown, Ashley Schuttpelz, Makenzie Seeley and Kendalynn Bond, all of whom saw playing time on Monday night.
“I wanted them to have a good last game for their senior year,” said Rohde about this group. “And just win.”
For Kenagy, he was proud of the class of 2020 for staying the course throughout a bumpy season.
“They’ve had a great attitude all year long. We’ve been losing games, sometimes by big margins but I’ve never seen them give up or say they don’t care or anything like that,” he said.
“They always come to practice and work hard and they’ve got smiles on their faces and so I just told them after the game, thank you guys so much. What you guys did for this and you kept battling all the way through.
“And it paid off at the end.”