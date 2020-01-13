REEDSPORT — Facing a one-loss Bandon team, the winless Reedsport girls basketball team was focused on getting better.
“If you were coming in planning to win you would be very down. We’re coming in with our goals to see improvement,” said Reedsport head coach Dan Kenagy, who also had another goal during Monday night’s 73-24 home loss.
“We’re outmatched most games, so I just say let’s set a goal. What I said today is let’s score 25 points. And we hadn’t broken 20 for a few games so I said let’s score 25 points and we got 24. I mean, I was feeling kind of ambitious,” he said.
After being held to seven points in the first half — while Bandon had 44 points at the intermission — the Brave capitalized when Bandon’s starters were on the bench and scored 17 points in the second half.
Leading the way for Reedsport was Cheyanne McCart with eight points and Ilene Glover with six. Makenzie Seeley had four while Brittany Smith, Ashley Schuttpelz and Kendallynn Bond all scored two.
It was the eighth time in the 14-game season that the Brave scored over 20 points and the first time in the last five games that the team did it. Reedsport, the lowest scoring team in Class 2A, has now been outscored by almost 500 points (495) so far this season.
“They’re going to beat us by however much they beat us by and that’s how it goes,” said Kenagy.
With that being the case, Kenagy has the team focus down on specific parts of their game throughout practice as they look to execute during games. The goal for this team is to, simply, improve.
“The idea is we’re not measuring ourselves against Bandon, we’re measuring ourselves against the version that we were yesterday. Have we improved? Have we gotten better? And I’m seeing that. Play a team like Coquille or Bandon and you won’t see it in the score,” said Kenagy.
With the loss to Bandon, Reedsport moves to 0-3 in the Sunset Conference.
Coquille beat the Brave 69-11 in the league opener, limiting Reedsport to four points or fewer each quarter. McCart had four points to lead Reedsport.
On Friday, the Brave fell to Toledo 58-15. This time the bad quarter was the third, when Reedsport got shut out after scoring 10 points in the first half.
Seeley and Smith had five points each in that loss.
Reedsport heads to Gold Beach (8-6) on Wednesday and returns home for Waldport (4-10) on Friday. Next Tuesday the Brave host Myrtle Point (4-12) before the team has a bye.
“I think we’re going to have a couple teams coming up that we can hopefully be competitive against,” said Kenagy, who has one final goal for his team in all upcoming games. “Making some shots in those games is really going to be the key for us, I think.”