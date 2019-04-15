Erin Sharp dove back into first base Friday and immediately looked at the palm of her hand, which she had slightly torn on the dirt.
Fortunately for Reedsport’s softball team, the injury wasn’t serious and a few moments later Sharp scored the sixth and final run in a second-inning outburst that sparked the Brave to a 9-4 win over host Bandon.
It was Reedsport’s first victory in the Sunset Conference season and broke a six-game losing streak.
“To have this win is amazing,” Sharp said.
Reedsport had started league play with losses to Waldport and Toledo, both on the road. The game against Bandon was supposed to be Reedsport’s first league home games, but the contest was moved because the fields in Reedsport were still unplayable because of the heavy rains that have continued to hit the area.
The players were able to enjoy a sunny day Friday, something they didn’t have for their losses in Waldport and Toledo.
Their play improved with the better weather.
“Today was definitely a lot better,” Sharp said. “We all kept our attitudes up. We were smart on the bases and we were hitting.”
And Reedsport got a strong outing in the circle from Makenzie Seeley, who allowed seven hits, and from the defense behind her.
“I feel like today I did very well,” Seeley said, adding that she was hitting the corners and using her change-up effectively against Bandon’s hitters.
She did not walk a batter, though she did hit one.
“I feel like putting runners on the bases is not a good thing at all,” Seeley said.
The defense was solid aside from a few errors, and able to get the lead runners or keep runners from advancing in a few situations. In Bandon’s last big threat, Sharp tagged a runner out at third base and second baseman Yesenia Velaquez caught a line drive to start at double play.
“The defense played well,” Seeley said.
Seeley also had three hits and two runs for Reedsport and Sharp had an RBI single in the big second inning and scored two runs.
Kendalynn Bond had a two-run single in the big inning and Ilene Glover scored twice.
This week, Reedsport was scheduled to host Coquille in a league game on Tuesday and visit Glide in a nonleague game Thursday, rescheduled from earlier in the week. The Brave host Gold Beach on Friday and visit Myrtle Point on Tuesday.