A series of injuries and a second half onslaught by host Oakland left Reedsport with a 66-16 football loss Friday.
The Brave fell to 1-1 on the season heading into a stretch of three straight home games. The Brave host Glide on Friday and Illinois Valley next week before the league opener against Toledo on Oct. 4.
Reedsport led 16-8 through one quarter on the strength of a pair of touchdowns by Alex Carson and two two-point conversion passes from Kaileb Pickett to Carson.
But Reedsport didn’t score again and Oakland pulled in front 20-16 at halftime and then pulled away.
Along the way, several Reedsport starters were injured.
The Brave will try to bounce back Friday against a Glide team that also suffered a bad loss last week, 48-8 to Coquille.