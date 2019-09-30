Reedsport’s football team won its final tuneup for the Sunset Conference season with a dominant defensive effort in a 20-2 victory over Illinois Valley on Friday night.
Next up, a challenging homecoming date Friday night with top-ranked Toledo coming to town for the league opener.
Reedsport snapped a two-game losing streak with its win over the Cougars.
Justin Cassaro got the Brave going when he tackled an Illinois Valley ball carrier in the end zone for a safety in the first quarter.
That turned out to be the only score of the first half, but Reedsport added touchdowns by Miguel Velazquez on a 46-yard run and Alex Carson on a 5-yard run and a late score by Kaileb Pickett on a quarterback keeper as the Brave pulled away for the win.
You have free articles remaining.
“We had a great defensive game and offensively did some of what we wanted to with only a few miscues,” Reedsport coach Boe Pickett said. “Miguel had a huge game on both offense and defense. Justin Cassaro and Kahnor Pickett had great defensive games as well.”
Reedsport forced several turnovers, including interceptions by Ethan Logo and Tyler Thornton and fumble recoveries by Derek Johnson, Kai Royle and Cassaro.
Things get pretty difficult for Reedsport now, with Toledo coming to town. The Boomers are off to a 4-0 start to the season that included a high-scoring win over previously No. 1 Monroe. Toledo topped Central Linn 46-21 last week.
Reedsport is No. 17 in the Class 2A power rankings, so it needs a bump to get into the top 16 if the Brave isn’t able to finish first or second and get a guaranteed playoff berth.