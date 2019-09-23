REEDSPORT — With the game in the balance in the final minute of play, the Reedsport football team fell short against Glide last Friday night at home. As the Wildcats celebrated an end zone interception in the final seconds of play to secure an 18-14 road victory, the Brave mourned what could have been.
While the pain of having a chance late hurt Reedsport, it was a step forward from last year’s 40-point loss to Glide.
“It was a good game. Last year they beat us pretty good,” said Reedsport head coach Boe Pickett. “I hate losing and they hate losing, but we did a lot of great things and we could have won that game. That was a game that was absolutely within our reach.”
While the offense lifted the team in the second quarter with both of the team’s touchdowns, late in the game the Reedsport defense was keeping the Brave alive. With Glide knocking on the door of the end zone in the final 8 minutes of play, the Brave defense came up big on four straight goal line plays to keep the team’s chances alive. But with Reedsport starting with the ball deep in its own territory, it was then the Glide defense capitalizing as they recorded a safety to take an 18-14 lead.
Now in control of the ball again, Glide looked poise to march the ball downfield and drain the clock before a fumble gave Reedsport possession. But on the next play, a bad snap was recovered by Glide to give the Wildcats possession with less than five minutes to play.
“It’s a lot of doing things right and then one mistake. Just little things. We’re learning and they’re getting it. We’re getting there,” said Pickett.
The Brave kept battling, and with Glide facing fourth-and-11 with just over two minutes to play, Reedsport lineman Jacob Chaney came up with an interception and returned the ball 48 yards to the Glide 26-yard-line to give the Brave one more chance.
After failing to convert on fourth down, Reedsport received a life raft in the form of a penalty flag called on a Glide assistant coach for sideline interference. A fresh set of downs in the red zone set the team up for a last hope that turned into an interception from the Wildcats to finish the game off.
“We want to take it as a learning experience, get better as a team, just keep getting better with the guys we have,” said Reedsport senior Tyler Thornton.
Thornton led the Brave with 126 yards of offense in the game including a 70-yard completion from quarterback Kaileb Pickett as he motioned from the left side to the right side of the formation, caught the ball in the process and proceeded to cruise down the sideline for a touchdown.
That score was Reedsport’s second of the day. The first came minutes before from junior Alex Carson, who stepped in as wildcat quarterback and ran the ball in from 7 yards out to score. The play was set up by a 45-yard punt return from sophomore Miguel Velazquez.
With a 14-0 lead — the Brave were one-for-two on two point conversion attempts — Glide’s offense came to life putting up two touchdowns including a 52-yard pass from a scrambling Cayden Cunningham to Braxton Dill. All four of the touchdowns in the game came during the second quarter.
For Reedsport, what the team is looking for now is a clean bill of health. In the team’s 66-6 week two loss to Oakland, the team was decimated by injuries. In that game Mason Gallo-Rochon broke his arm, Javier Analco suffered a dislocated shoulder and Chris Reed suffered a knee injury. On Friday night Phillip Taylor came out of the game with an arm injury.
Boe Pickett noted that his team started the season with 34 players and is now down to a roster of 21. But regardless of injuries, what Pickett was most focused on was his team coming together and moving forward.
“We’re starting to build a culture of positivity and it’s a work in progress,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we play every single play and that we leave it all on the field and have a positive attitude.”
Reedsport hosts Illinois Valley (1-2) this Friday before beginning league play the following week. The four game league schedule features Toledo (3-0) at home, at Coquille (3-0), home against Gold Beach (0-3) and then on the road at Bandon (0-3).
Reedsport, which opened the season with a win at home over Neah-Kah-Nie, would love to finish the preseason with another home win to get momentum for league play.
Toledo, the team Reedsport opens the Sunset Conference season against got a signature win on Friday, beating Monroe, which entered the week No. 1 in the coaches poll, by a 52-49 score.
Quarterback Jaxon Rozewski, who had considered transferring to Newport after Toledo let its coach go last spring, had two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs in the win as the Boomers stayed perfect under new coach Jeff Taylor.
Coquille built a 50-0 lead on the way to a 50-24 win over visiting Jefferson, when the Red Devils (No. 3 in the coaches poll) avenged one of their losses from last year.
Bandon, which has been struggling with injuries, was shut out by Oakland 28-0 and still is searching for its first win.
Gold Beach, which has a young and small roster, also is looking for its first win after losing to Heppner in a game at a neutral site at Summit High School in Bend.
In the final nonleague games before the Sunset Conference season starts, Coquille visits Class 3A Amity on Friday, while Bandon hosts Creswell, Toledo is at Central Linn and Gold Beach hosts St. Mary’s, a Class 3A school.