The Reedsport football team will look for its first league win this week, when Gold Beach visits for the annual homecoming game.
The Brave didn’t fare much better against Coquille than a week earlier against then-No. 1 Toledo, falling to the Red Devils 56-14.
Coquille scored on a variety of runs and one fumble return, using its powerful rushing attack.
The highlight for Reedsport was a pair of touchdown passes from Kaileb Pickett, one to Tyler Thornton and the other to Miguel Velazquez.
Things should be a bit easier against Gold Beach, which is seeking its first win of the season.
Reedsport could use a strong finish to the season and has a chance to make the playoffs, since the team’s power ranking remains high because of its tough schedule.
Reedsport entered the week at No. 13 in the power rankings. The top two teams in each league and the four highest-ranked teams that are not automatic qualifiers.
If Reedsport can beat the Panthers, the key game will come next week, when the Brave visit Bandon, which also has not yet won a league game and lost to Coquille (The Tigers beat Illinois Valley in their nonleague bye-week game last week and play at Toledo on Friday).