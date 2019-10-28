Reedpsort’s football team wasn’t able to beat Bandon in the team’s Sunset Conference finale on Friday night.
The Tigers scored the final 43 points after Reedsport closed within 13-6 in the second quarter as Bandon won 56-6.
Jacob Chaney scored Reedsport’s touchdown in the second quarter. It was the second straight week the lineman scored a touchdown.
You have free articles remaining.
Reedsport finished 1-3 in league play, and will finish 4-5 if the Brave can beat Rogue River at home Friday in the season finale.
Because Reedsport saw its power ranking drop to No. 21 following the loss, the Brave almost certainly will miss the postseason.
Coquille is 3-0 in league and No. 4 in the power rankings. The Red Devil win the league title outright if they win at No. 3 Toledo on Friday night, which also would give Bandon second place if the Tigers beat Gold Beach. If Toledo wins, a three-way tie for first is likely. The rankings would be used to determine the order of the league’s seeds in the case of a tie.