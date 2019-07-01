Reedsport’s football team has started its summer lifting program, looking ahead to the season this fall.
The team is lifting and practicing passing drills on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the weight room and on Ruppe Field.
Coach Boe Pickett said the summer will follow off a strong spring, when 30 athletes attended the spring football program.
“We are very excited about the upcoming season,” Pickett said.
As part of the spring program, the Brave placed fourth at the Central Linn 7-on-7 tournament. A few team members also attended a Southern Oregon University camp.
In addition to a strong returning group, Reedsport has a number of new players, Pickett said.
“We hope to have a true JV (team) this season,” he said.
The team will not hold weight lifting sessions this week and also the week of July 28 to Aug. 3, the mandatory moratorium week that the Oregon School Activities Association does not allow team activities.
Reedsport’s Big Brother Camp is Aug. 6-8 from 5 to 6:45 p.m. on Ruppe Field.
The Brave Skills and Conditioning Camp is Aug. 12-15 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Ruppe Field.
The first day of official practice is Aug. 19.