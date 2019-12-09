COQUILLE — The results will come. Hopefully.
This is the mindset that Reedsport girls basketball head coach Dan Kenagy has about his team on the young season. After an 0-3 start, and a pair of losses at the Winter Lake Classic in Coquille over the weekend, Kenagy has seen growth from his team from this year to last year.
“I felt in a lot of respects, I’ve been very encouraged by the two games of this tournament. And you know, we’re scoring points this year so far. Which we weren’t doing last year. So that’s an encouraging thing and is always helpful,” said Kenagy.
“It was something that I was worried about because our best player last year was a senior who graduated and I was like, where are we going to get those points?”
A season ago the Brave averaged 28 points per game and put up 39 and 37 points respectively in a pair of weekend losses to Sheridan and Illinois Valley. Reedsport scored over 35 points just four times all of last season.
Helping the offense go has been senior Jenna Corcoran and sophomore Makenzie Seeley. On Saturday, Seeley led the team in scoring with 15 points and in Friday’s game it was Corcoran with 14 on the night.
“Right now I’m seeing a couple of them step up. Makenzie today, Jenna yesterday. They’ve been both really took initiative and said… I’ve got to make a play,” said Kenagy. “So that’s what I wanted to see. So we’ll take that, build on that and things that weren’t so good, we’ll work on those.”
One of those things for the Brave is being able to turn in a complete performance. On Friday Sheridan outscored Reedsport 18-6 in the third quarter while in Saturday’s loss Illinois Valley, with six players in the lineup, closed the game on a 19-1 run to rally from a late deficit and walk away with a victory.
As a long string of fourth quarter turnovers continued to hurt the Brave on Saturday, Kenagy returned to a familiar phrase.
“The old mantra of fake a pass, make a pass. How many times have you heard that in basketball how many times do you think I’ve said that in the last two years? I’m still calling timeouts and saying fake a pass, make a pass,” said Keangy. “They’ll get it.”
Moving forward, Kenagy wants to see his team do what all coaches want to see their teams do. Get in better shape, better passing, make some more shots. And as his team makes it way through the year, he is confident that they are headed in the right direction.
“I’ve seen, especially this weekend in the last two games, I’ve seen several times where we have dribble penetration or a pass to the post just the way I coached it. And you say, that actually does work. It’s good,” said Keangy.
After a game at Glide on Tuesday and against Pacific on Wednesday, the Brave head to the North Douglas Winter Tournament this weekend to face No. 10 ranked Elkton (the Elks defeated Reedsport 68-21 in the season opener) and No. 6 North Douglas.